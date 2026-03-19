'He Wanted to Pursue Football': A Gunshot Took Unaiz Away & Shattered His Family

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(Trigger warning: violence. Documenting hate and communal cases are one of the key focus areas for The Quint. Help us do more such ground reports by becoming a member.)
In a three-storey house nestled right next to Abu Bakr Siddeeq mosque in Amausi, Lucknow, is a room which now feels empty. A family which consisted of 10 members has been reduced to nine — the youngest of the house, 12 year-old Unaiz Khan was shot dead at a point blank range on 2 March 2026.
Zameer runs his shop ‘Bright Electricals’ in Transport Nagar barely 10 minutes away from his home.
2 March was anything but a mundane day of Ramzan. This is a story of a birthday party that turned deadly and cut a young life short in an unexpected, brutal way.
On that day, Unaiz informed his mother, Shama Feroz (35) about his friend, Navneet’s party. As it clashed with the iftar time, Shama had told him not to go. But Unaiz kept his fast and insisted that if he does not go, his friends will feel bad.
Unaiz said that their exams were getting over and Navneet had also changed his school, therefore, he did not want to miss this gathering.
He bought chocolates and wrapped them as a gift for Navneet and his friends.
After almost half an hour since this call, the next call they received was from Navneet’s parents informing them that Unaiz had been in “an accident” and was admitted in Lokbandhu hospital.
Sadaf recalled that the moment Shama got the phone call she screamed. “She took her naqaab and rushed. When she reached the hospital, she cried but then she just froze in shock.”
As per the family, the police had initially told them that Unaiz had been shot and he was being treated. One and a half hours later, as media presence grew and more family relatives arrived, Zameer was allowed to go in to see Unaiz.
That is when Zameer found out that he was shot right in the middle of his forehead and had been dead for the past 2-3 hours.
Unaiz Khan was shot at a point blank range.
Unaiz Khan was shot at a point blank range.
In a video that went viral after the incident, Zameer could be heard telling the police that if they had been the accused then bulldozers would have reached his house.
Speaking to The Quint, Zameer emphasised that Unaiz’ killing was not communal, it is what happened after which begets questions.
Elaborating on this further, Sadaf chimed in. She said, “Nobody from our family or the Muslim community here abused or blamed all Hindus for the crime. Had the accused been a Muslim, his house would have been demolished by now. If Unaiz had shot someone, it would have been made communal.”
Police had initially stated that it was 'accidental firing.' But the family asked, “How could they declare it as such without any investigation, when the family had not even received Unaiz’ body?”
In the FIR — as accessed by The Quint — three sections of BNS are applied. BNS sections 3(5) (When a criminal act is done by several persons), 103(1) (Punishments for murder) and 351(2) (Criminal intimidation).
The FIR mentions 6 accused, three boys- Navneet, Kartikaye and Abhinav and Navneet’s driver and his parents, Sanjeev Tripathi and his mother (not named).
The next day, on 3 March, the family buried Unaiz’ body at a graveyard close to their home.
It is this graveyard that Unaiz’ brother, Usaid Khan, just three years elder to him, visits almost every day to talk to his grave. Usaid gives him updates about his life, their mother's health and his exams.
Usaid has been furious ever since his little brother died. Not only because he was allowed to go to the birthday party, but also that he is now left with a huge regret: Not having spoken to his brother one last time.
"Mujh se bina baat karke chala gaya." (He left without talking to me) This is what Usaid has said often since his brother died.
Usaid is currently in the middle of his class 10 board exams and has even taken some of these exams after Unaiz’ death. But one thought now consumes him.
Sadaf also told The Quint that Unaiz loved football and wanted to pursue a career in it. He was the captain of the football team at his school, Stella Maris college. As per the family, Unaiz was an extrovert, who loved making friends and helping with household chores.
“His birthday is next month. He wanted football shoes and was praying for that,” recalled Sadaf.
As Zameer talked more about Unaiz, I noticed that he still spoke in present tense for him. The loss had not completely sunk in.
“It is his birthday next month, 15 April. He had a big plan for Eid, his uncle was to come. He has passed his exams and has now reached class 8th," he told The Quint.
On the other hand, grief has taken its toll on Shama, Unaiz’ mother.
Shama did not have anxiety before. Unaiz’ death changed that.
"She has been getting frequent anxiety attacks. On some days, it gets bad and we have had to take her to hospital and to another doctor and get her medications,” said Zameer.
Meanwhile, in this case, Navneet has been sent to Juvenile detention. The police had earlier detained the other boys as well.
Interestingly, one of the accused named in the FIR is Sanjeev Tripathi, Navneet’s father. Sanjeev's brother Guddu Tripathi is the brother-in-law of UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, the family has stated.
In the FIR filed by the family, Zameer had alleged that there was an altercation between Sanjeev and him at school but he told us that it was resolved.
When we spoke to Zameer, he repeated a line: “Our son will not come back, so all we can ask for is a fair investigation,” he said as his voice choked over the phone call.
The sudden killing of a Unaiz has sent a ripple effect to the residents of the area. It was here that Unaiz made friends across all communities, Hindus and Muslims, the family recalled. It was his friend who reportedly shot him.
The post-mortem report confirmed a bullet injury on his head and that he was shot at a point-blank range.
For the family, this is a sombre Ramzan and even a more challenging Eid ahead. Everything in the house reminds Shama of Unaiz. Even the kitchen.
“Unaiz had a habit of clinging to his mother while she worked in the kitchen, he used to ask his mother questions like, "How do people go to heaven?" said Sadaf. And today, whatever her answer might be, that is where Shama hopes her son is.