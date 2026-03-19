'He Wanted to Pursue Football': A Gunshot Took Unaiz Away & Shattered His Family

When we spoke to Zameer, he repeated a line: “Our son will not come back, so all we can ask for is a fair investigation,” he said as his voice choked over the phone call.

The sudden killing of a Unaiz has sent a ripple effect to the residents of the area. It was here that Unaiz made friends across all communities, Hindus and Muslims, the family recalled. It was his friend who reportedly shot him.

The post-mortem report confirmed a bullet injury on his head and that he was shot at a point-blank range.

For the family, this is a sombre Ramzan and even a more challenging Eid ahead. Everything in the house reminds Shama of Unaiz. Even the kitchen.

“Unaiz had a habit of clinging to his mother while she worked in the kitchen, he used to ask his mother questions like, "How do people go to heaven?" said Sadaf. And today, whatever her answer might be, that is where Shama hopes her son is.