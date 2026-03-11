Breadwinner of The Family, Muslim Man Shot Dead on Cow Smuggling Suspicion

advertisement
On the morning of 2 March, a 28 year-old Muslim truck driver, Aamir Khan from Palwal district in Haryana died in a violent clash near Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The deceased’s family alleged that people associated with the Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal shot Aamir dead. Initially, the police had said that the death occurred due to stone-pelting. However, it was later confirmed that he had been shot.
According to the police, at around 5 AM on the same day, information was received in the Chaupanki police station area of Bhiwadi that a pickup vehicle loaded with cattle was travelling from Tapukara towards Tawdu and that some private individuals were chasing it.
After this, near Sarekala village, people who had arrived in two vehicles—allegedly to provide protection to the suspected cattle smugglers—and those chasing them (cow vigilantes) reportedly came face to face.
Bhiwadi DSP Kailash Choudhary told The Quint that, at first glance, it appears that the deceased had come to provide protection to cattle smugglers. During this time, a clash and stone-pelting broke out between the two sides, in which Aamir was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital in Bhiwadi, where doctors declared him dead.
Yahya Khan, the deceased’s maternal uncle, told The Quint that Aamir was standing by the roadside with a friend, waiting for a vehicle, when a pickup truck loaded with cattle passed by. He alleged that people from Bajrang Dal who were chasing the pickup mistook Aamir and his friend for cattle smugglers and rammed their vehicle. After that, they attacked them.
According to Bhiwadi DSP Kailash Choudhary, cattle were being transported towards Haryana in a Bolero pickup (number HR74B5631). Around the same time, five to six people arrived in two vehicles near Sarekala village to allegedly help the suspected cattle smugglers. He said that Aamir was also present in one of these vehicles and that stones were kept in them, which were used during the clash.
Two FIRs have been registered at the Chaupanki police station in connection with this entire incident.
According to the first FIR, 25-year-old Khalil Ahmed, also known as Chhuttan, a resident of Tawdu, filed a complaint at the Chaupanki police station. Khalil said that on the morning of March 2, he was standing near the Sarekala madrasa with a companion, Salmu, after parking two vehicles there. At that time, a silver-coloured camper vehicle rammed into their vehicles several times. During this, stones were also thrown at them.
According to Khalil, he fled from the spot, but later the police caught him and brought him back to the scene. There, he saw a young man lying inside the pickup, covered in blood. The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Khalil alleged that the people travelling in the camper deliberately carried out the attack and intended to commit murder. He demanded strict action against the accused.
In this case, the police have registered a case under Sections 103(1), 3(5), and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Meanwhile, the deceased’s maternal uncle, Yahya Khan, has accused Sonu, a resident of Bhiwadi, and Abhishek from Tawdu—both allegedly linked to Bajrang Dal—along with others, of committing the murder.
He said, “The police initially registered a case against unknown persons. After that, we submitted a complaint to the police naming 5–6 known individuals along with 10–15 unidentified people.”
However, denying these allegations, Mukesh Saini, the district minister of Bajrang Dal, told The Quint, “These people are not our workers. I have no information about this incident, and our workers have also not given any such information. Anyone can make allegations against anyone.”
A second FIR has also been registered by the police regarding cattle smuggling. According to the FIR, on March 2, 2026, the Chaupanki police station received information that cattle were being transported towards Haryana in a white Mahindra Bolero pickup (number HR74B5631). When the police chased the vehicle, the driver and others stopped it near Chuharpur and fled taking advantage of the darkness.
After this, the police registered a case against unidentified accused under sections related to cattle smuggling, illegal liquor, and animal cruelty.
According to the deceased’s maternal uncle, Yahya Khan, Aamir worked as a truck driver and supported his family, and he was the main earning member of the household. His family includes his pregnant wife and a two-year-old daughter.
He further said that Aamir had four brothers and four sisters, and the family was largely dependent on his income. He also added that their father is often ill and that Aamir had been preparing for the wedding of one of his sisters.
Speaking to the media, the deceased’s mother, Sabra, said emotionally, “My son was killed unjustly. I want justice from the government. He was a truck driver, not a cattle smuggler.”