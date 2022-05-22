'Hate Blinds Men': Rahul Gandhi as Man Killed in MP on Suspicion of Being Muslim

'What Is Even Happening in Madhya Pradesh?' Asks Former CM Kamal Nath

President of the state Congress unit and former CM of MP Kamal Nath wrote, "What is even happening in Madhya Pradesh? Adivasis were lynched in Seoni, there were incidents in Guna, Mhow, Mandla, and now an elderly person whose name is said to be Bhanwarlal Jain in Manasa, Neemuch has been lynched."

Nath continued, "Like Seoni, here too the links of the accused to the BJP are coming to the fore. Where is the law and order of the state, and for how long people will continue to be killed like this? Why are the spirits of criminals so high? The focus of the government is only on events."