'Hate Blinds Men': Rahul Gandhi as Man Killed in MP on Suspicion of Being Muslim

After a man with disabilities, identified as 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain, was lynched over suspicion of being a Muslim, by BJP worker Dinesh Kushwaha, in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, Congress leaders came out to condemn the incident.
Rahul Gandhi took to Facebook to post about the lynching, writing:
Rahul Gandhi responds to Neemuch Lynching Case on Facebook.
Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had also tweeted after an FIR was registered against Kushwaha, thanking the Neemuch district police for arresting him.
Earlier, he had tweeted, "I have found out that a case of IPC Section 302 has been registered against BJP's Dinesh Kushwah in the matter. Let's see whether he is arrested or not."
President of the state Congress unit and former CM of MP Kamal Nath wrote, "What is even happening in Madhya Pradesh? Adivasis were lynched in Seoni, there were incidents in Guna, Mhow, Mandla, and now an elderly person whose name is said to be Bhanwarlal Jain in Manasa, Neemuch has been lynched."
Nath continued, "Like Seoni, here too the links of the accused to the BJP are coming to the fore. Where is the law and order of the state, and for how long people will continue to be killed like this? Why are the spirits of criminals so high? The focus of the government is only on events."
