Haryana & Uttarakhand: The Common Factor Behind BJP’s Troubles

In Haryana, the troubles for BJP and CM Manohar Lal Khattar began with the 2019 Assembly elections, that took place soon after the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP fell short of a majority in the state, mainly due to a significant shift of Jat votes away from the BJP to the Congress and Jannayak Janata Party. Though the BJP managed to form a government with the help of the JJP and Independents, its troubles didn't end.

The passage of three farm laws by the Narendra Modi government in 2020 sparked widespread protests in Punjab and Haryana, where farmers are most dependent on Minimum Support Prices.

This snowballed into a full-fledged social boycott of BJP, JJP and government-aligned Independents by farmers.

The BJP and JJP also faced reverses in the local body elections in Haryana, including in BJP's pocket-boroughs on the Grand Trunk Road such as Sonepat and Panipat.

The effect of the protests on JJP is far worse than for the BJP as its base almost entirely comprises Jat farmers, who are at the core of the protests.