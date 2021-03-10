BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat to Be New Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, announced former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday, 10 March, reported news agency ANI. On Tuesday, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from his post amid rising political turmoil in the state.

Tirath Singh Rawat will take oath as the new CM of the state at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The announcement came after a 30-minute meeting held by the BJP legislature party to choose Trivendra Singh Rawat’s successor. The meeting was held on Wednesday morning at the party office on Balbir Road. Central observer Raman Singh and state party incharge Dushyant Gautam were also present at the meeting to oversee the appointment of the new chief minister.

BJP-ruled Uttarakhand is witnessing an upheaval due to internal discontent within the state unit, with several MLAs and leaders close to the CM’s office being unhappy with Rawat’s functioning and bureaucracy.