Hardik Patel Joins BJP: What This Means for the Party, Congress, AAP & Patidars

Former Gujarat Congress working president and leader of the Patidar reservation agitation, Hardik Patel, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, 2 June.

A few hours before formally joining the party, Patel tweeted, "With national interest, state interest, public interest, and community interest in mind, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the service of the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi."

So will Patel's joining BJP change political equations in Gujarat, where elections are due in December this year?

There are three aspects to this.