‘Will Be a One-Sided Election’: Hardik Patel Says BJP an Option, Slams Congress

Speaking on when Patel realised that he could no longer be a part of the Congress, he said that "if you are a social worker and an agitationist," then the Congress will offer support and "talk sweetly."

However, in his case, for example, Patel said, "From 2015-18, they would talk to me, come to meet me, ask what could be done… Once I joined the party, they forgot all this. Then they saw me as a competitor," The Indian Express reported.

Complaining about how even after becoming the working president, his pictures were not there in any party posters, Patel said, "I organised all the meetings myself, but did you see even a picture of the working president in any of the party posters? Was the working president just a lollipop? You didn’t even call me to important meetings, did not consult."

He added, "The beginning (of the problem) was when my father died, that is one instance that left a deep impact. Not one Congress leader came (to see me)."