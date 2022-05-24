'Congress Always Tries to Insult Hindu Faith': Gujarat Leader Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel.
Ex-Congress leader Hardik Patel hit out at his former party on Tuesday, 24 May, saying that it was constantly attempting to insult the Hindu faith and hurt the sentiments of the people.
"I had said earlier also that the Congress Party always attempts to hurt the sentiments of people, and tries to insult the Hindu faith," Patel said in a tweet in Hindi.
He also added that a former union minister and Gujarat Congress leader had allegedly said that "dogs urinate on the bricks of the Ram temple".
He also questioned his former party, saying that its leaders keep making statements against Lord Ram.
"I want to ask the Congress and its leaders what enmity they have with Lord Ram? Why do they hate Hindus so much? After centuries a temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya. Despite that, Congress leaders keep making statements against Lord Ram," Patel alleged.
After he resigned from the Congress, speculations were rife that Patel would be joining either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election this year.
However, he said that he had not taken a decision to join any other party yet.
"I am not in BJP yet and have not taken any decision to go," the Patidar leader was quoted as saying by ANI.
Tweeting his resignation letter on 18 May, Patel had said, "Today, I have mustered the courage to resign from all posts as well as the primary membership of the party. I believe that all my supporters and the people of Gujarat will stand by my decision. I also believe that following this decision, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat."
Explaining his reasons behind the decision, Patel had claimed that the party was constantly working against the interests of India despite several attempts to steer them in the right direction.
