Centre Wouldn't Have Decided to Repeal Farm Laws If There Were No Polls: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 24 November, alleged that the Union government would not have decided to repeal its three contentious farm laws, if there had been no elections scheduled at Uttar Pradesh and other states in the near future, news agency PTI reported.

On Friday, 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre would repeal the three farm laws, which are being strongly opposed by hundreds of farmers in the country since several months.