Farm Laws: ‘Real Sikh’ Social Media Profiles Targeting Sikhs Exposed

Image used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed, a report by the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) has exposed a network of social media profiles that were using fake personas on multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, to promote divisive narratives arguing that “real” Sikhs supported the Indian government over the farm laws.
The BBC reported that there is no evidence linking the influence network directly with the Indian government.
Strick further said, "The fake accounts do not show signs of automation, but rather appear to be human-operated, acting as ‘sock puppet’ accounts with the same personas replicated over multiple platforms and repeating the same content. The core network is supported by a large network of authentic accounts which primarily identify as Hindu nationalists."
Many of the accounts used profile pictures of celebrities, including actresses in the Punjabi film industry, BBC reported. These accounts most frequently discussed or posted on either the farmers' protests or the decades-old Khalistan independence movement.
Further, in an effort to delegitimize the farmers' protests, the accounts claimed that the protests had been hijacked by "Khalistani terrorists", similar to what the Indian government had said.
Jagjit Singh Dalewal, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, was quoted as saying, "We believe these accounts were set up at the behest of the government and it was done to set a narrative against the protests", BBC reported.
After the report was shared with Meta and Twitter, the accounts were taken down for violating the companies' policies.
(With inputs from BBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)