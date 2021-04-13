Goa Forward Party Opts Out of NDA, Accuses CM Sawant of Corruption

“I write to you today formally declaring the Goa Forward party's withdrawal from the National Democratic Alliance. There is no doubt that our relationship with the NDA ended in July 2019, with no room for reconsideration. So, consistent with our democratic commitments and the will of the people of Goa, we announce the termination of our participation in the NDA,” President of the Goa Forward Party and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said in his letter to Shah.

The letter further read, “Since July 2019, the state leadership of the BJP in Goa has turned its back on the people of Goa who looked ahead with hope to the prospect of all-round development of our beloved state.”