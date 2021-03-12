Goa Municipal Polls: SC Upholds HC Order Over Irregularities

The Supreme Court on Friday, 12 March, upheld a recent order of the Bombay High Court which had postponed elections to five municipal councils in Goa over irregularities in reservation of constituencies for Scheduled Tribes and women.

The Court has also said that elections to the five municipal councils, which were originally scheduled for 20 March, should now be completed by 30 April.

The Court also ordered that a serving state Law Secretary cannot be serving as a State Election Commissioner (SEC).