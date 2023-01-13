Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav Dies at 75; 'Pained,' Tweets PM Modi

Former union minister Sharad Yadav passed away on the night of Thursday, 12 January, at a private hospital in Gurugram. The prominent socialist leader was 75.

Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed the news of his passing through a Facebook post.

According to a statement by Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, Yadav was brought in unconscious and unresponsive after he collapsed at his home in Delhi on Thursday. He didn't have a pulse or recordable blood pressure. It is learnt that Yadav was unwell for a while.