'Kripya Pair Na Chhuein': Sharad Yadav's 50-Year Battle Against Political Bhakti

"Kripya yahaan pair na chhue" (Don't touch feet here) – this sign would stare at you in the face as soon as you entered Sharad Yadav's official residence on New Delhi's Tughlak Road. In a political culture in which politicians encouraged blind adulation, Sharad Yadav was unique in his opposition to any kind of personality cult or sycophancy.

This opposition to political bhakti was surprising given that Yadav had been a Union Minister and president of three political parties at different points in time.

Yes, his socialism and commitment to the politics of social justice defined his political ideology and are key to understanding Sharad Yadav's politics. But Sharad Yadav's political trajectory was shaped by something else – his commitment to Parliamentary politics and opposition to concentration of power in the hands of an individual. Right from the anti-Emergency protests of the 1970s till the present day, this defined Sharad Yadav's political choices.