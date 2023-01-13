In Photos: Sharad Yadav Breathes His Last, Tributes Pour In From Across Parties

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav, who passed away on 12 January 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Former union minister and prominent socialist leader Sharad Yadav passed away on the night of Thursday, 12 January, at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.
Yadav was brought in unconscious and unresponsive after he collapsed at his Delhi home on Thursday, as per a statement by Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram.
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi offered condolences to Subhashini Rao, the daughter of former union minister Sharad Yadav, in Delhi. Subhashini had confirmed the news of Yadav's passing through a Facebook post.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to the family members and relatives of former union minister Sharad Yadav at his home in Delhi's Chhatarpur.
RJD leader Rabri Devi offered condolences to Rekha Yadav, wife of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in Delhi.
Family members and relatives of former union minister Sharad Yadav mourned his death at Chhatarpur in Delhi.
Sharad Yadav plunged into politics when he was still a student. He was part of the anti-Congress camp and was later involved in the JP movement.
Yadav served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the late '90s and the VP Singh government in 1989.
Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times and to the Rajya Sabha three times. He recently merged Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD), a party he floated in 2018, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying it was the "first step towards a united opposition."
Though he was a key Opposition leader when the Congress was in power, he reconciled with the party as well as his rival Lalu Prasad Yadav, leading to the formation of the Mahagathbandhan in 2015.
Expressing grief, Lalu Yadav, who is undergoing treatment in Singapore, said he "felt helpless."
Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav offered condolences to Rekha Yadav, wife of former union minister Sharad Yadav.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal paid tribute to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at his house in Chhatarpur, New Delhi.
