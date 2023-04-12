Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: CM Skips Queries on Tussle, Randhawa Meets Kharge

As Sachin Pilot arrived in Delhi Wednesday morning and murmurs grew that the leader might hold a meeting with the Congress leadership, CM Ashok Gehlot prepared for his press conference scheduled for the afternoon. But hours before the press conference, Gehlot got into an awkward situation when at an official event, PM Narendra Modi took potshots at the CM’s “political turmoil.” Gehlot hit back at PM Modi later in a statement, criticising him for dismissing all the work done by the government prior to 2014.

However, at the actual press conference, which many thought would be the first time the CM addresses Pilot’s protest against him, Gehlot refrained from commenting on the issue.

“Our sole mission is ‘mehangai rahat’ (reducing inflation), besides that we aren't looking left or right,” Gehlot said, when asked about Pilot’s protest.