'Thankful Gehlot Came Amid Political Crisis': Modi's Jibe Over Pilot's Rebellion
A day after former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot's open rebellion against Ashok Gehlot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Gehlot and the political crisis within the state.
PM Modi further said that Gehlot is at an advantage since Union Railways Minister and Railways Board chairperson is also from Rajasthan.
The event was organised at the Jaipur junction railway station and was also attended by Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
The jibe by PM Modi comes as Pilot sat on a day-long hunger strike in Jaipur on Tuesday to demand action against the alleged corruption by the former Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.
While the party leadership has has seen it as an act of "open rebellion" by Pilot against his own government, the former deputy CM is in Delhi today hoping to meet the central leadership, sources said.
