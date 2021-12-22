In First Outreach to Military Regime, Foreign Secy Shringla to Visit Myanmar

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit Myanmar for two days on 22 and 23 December in what is the Indian government's first official outreach to the military government that was established after the February 2021 coup, The Indian Express reported.

The MEA said that "during the visit, Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society" and that "issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed."

India has avoided any criticism of the Burmese military's coup, the brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protestors, and the arrest and trial of former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi that followed.