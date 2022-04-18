'Matter of Survival': Cab & Auto Drivers in Delhi Protest Soaring Fuel Prices

Protest in Delhi due to soaring fuel prices.
(Image courtesy: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Cab and auto drivers have called for a two-day protest in Delhi against the soaring fuel prices. The crisis due to rising prices of petrol and diesel have reached the homes of people.
From 22 March, fuel prices have increased by Rs 10.41. Petrol is being sold at Rs 105.41, diesel at Rs 96.67, and CNG at 72 in Delhi. Affected by the rising fuel prices, cab drivers are protesting on the roads for their demands.
Protest being held in Delhi by drivers.
The soaring prices of fuel has affected the livelihoods of the drivers as they struggle to meet the daily expenses of their family.
Adding further, the drivers mentioned that during summers they have to keep the AC on, all the time. The vehicle used to give 18 kmpl without AC, and now with AC, it gives 14 kmpl.
"We are facing problems running our families. We are unable to pay the school fees of our children. If anyone falls ill, we have to take loans on interest. Even for taking the insurance for our vehicles, we have to take loans on interest. Imagine the gravity of our situation," added Solanki.
Drivers in the national capital demand cut in fuel prices and regulation in ride fares.
The drivers further added that their demands are not being met either by the companies they're working for or the government and they will continue with the protest till the demands are met.
