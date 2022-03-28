Parliament: Amit Shah to Move Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in LS

Indian Parliament. Representational Image.
(Photo: The Quint)
Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, in Parliament on Monday, as the Budget Session of Parliament resumed on Monday, 28 March.
The Rajya Sabha came to a brief halt till 12 pm amidst protests by the Opposition to suspend the day's business to debate the rise in the price of fuel and essential commodities.
On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had rejected opposition allegations against the government over the hikes and stated that the government believes "in lowering the taxes and bringing less burden on common people."
Sitharaman will move the Finance Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday after it was approved by the Lok Sabha on Friday
The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Appropriation Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha.
The RS work list said, "This Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and also to move that the Bill be returned."
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien gave a suspension notice under Rule 267 on an ‘Urgent need to check Price Rise in Essential Commodities.’