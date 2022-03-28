Parliament: Amit Shah to Move Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in LS

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, in Parliament on Monday, as the Budget Session of Parliament resumed on Monday, 28 March.

The Rajya Sabha came to a brief halt till 12 pm amidst protests by the Opposition to suspend the day's business to debate the rise in the price of fuel and essential commodities.

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had rejected opposition allegations against the government over the hikes and stated that the government believes "in lowering the taxes and bringing less burden on common people."