Four Reasons Why Prashant Kishor Has Chosen Bihar as His Electoral Battlefield

After turning down the Congress' 'generous offer' to join the party, poll strategist Prashant Kishor is now looking towards Bihar.

Considering it as fertile land for his political stint, Kishor has announced a new campaign.

He has said that the time has come to go to the "real masters" – the people – and that it should start with Bihar.

Political watchers are curious to know why Prashant Kishor, popularly known as PK, has chosen Bihar. There are four possible reasons.