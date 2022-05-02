‘Time To Go to the People’: Prashant Kishor Hints at Entry Into Bihar Politics

The Quint had earlier reported that while I-PAC will continue to work for important non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clients and Kishor is also likely to continue interacting with leaders in this space, it is possible that he may try to establish his presence as a politician, possibly in his home state Bihar.

However, Kishor was ambiguous in his tweet about whether he would be joining an existing political party or create his own outfit.

Earlier, Kishor had a brief stint with Bihar's ruling party, Janata Dal (United), which he quit after a falling out with Nitish Kumar.