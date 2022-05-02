‘Time To Go to the People’: Prashant Kishor Hints at Entry Into Bihar Politics

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Prashant Kishor on Monday, 2 May, hinted in a tweet that he will enter Bihar politics.
He added that it was now time to go to the real masters – the people – to better understand the issues and the path to good governance.
The Quint had earlier reported that while I-PAC will continue to work for important non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clients and Kishor is also likely to continue interacting with leaders in this space, it is possible that he may try to establish his presence as a politician, possibly in his home state Bihar.
However, Kishor was ambiguous in his tweet about whether he would be joining an existing political party or create his own outfit.
Earlier, Kishor had a brief stint with Bihar's ruling party, Janata Dal (United), which he quit after a falling out with Nitish Kumar.
On 26 April, the erstwhile poll strategist had declined an offer to join the Congress, after weeks of speculations over Kishor's many meetings with the party's top brass.
The party, which witnessed massive losses and significant dwindling in its popularity in the recently-held Assembly elections in five states, had proposed that Kishor join its 'Empowered Action Group,' which would work on the party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," he wrote on Twitter.
Kishor was BJP's campaign manager in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and JD(U)’s in the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, helping both parties clinch victories.
Apart from helping both BJP and JD(U), Kishor also assisted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh secure a victory against the Aam Aadmi Party by shaping his election campaign as well. However, his association with the Congress did not last long, and the party lost the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand elections, despite him overseeing the campaign.
