Raghuvansh Singh Prasad, Who Quit RJD Days Ago, Passes Away at 74

One of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s oldest associates, Singh had quit Rashtriya Janata Dal just days ago. The Quint Singh, one of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s oldest associates, had quit Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, sending the leader a resignation letter. | (Photo Courtesy: Facebook) Politics One of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s oldest associates, Singh had quit Rashtriya Janata Dal just days ago.

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away Sunday, 13 September at AIIMS Delhi where he was being treated for post-COVID complications. One of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s oldest associates, Singh had quit Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, sending the leader a resignation letter. Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 in June. He was re-admitted to AIIMS Delhi and was put on ventilator just a day before, after his condition deteriorated on Friday. According to PTI, he passed away at around 11 am after complaining of breathlessness. He was 74. Speaking at the launch of three petroleum projects in Bihar via video conferencing, PM Narendra Modi condoled the former Union minister’s death on Sunday, saying, “Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country.”

Resignation From RJD

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav had responded to the resignation letter, reportedly saying“We will talk once you are well. You are not going anywhere.” On Sunday, after the news broke of Singh’s passing, Yadav tweeted in anguish, saying, “I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far.”

According to NDTV, Singh had been unhappy with RJD, which is being helmed by Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav since Lalu has been in jail on corruption charges.

According to IANS, Singh was upset over talks about former MP Rama Singh's entry into the RJD. He had earlier resigned from all party posts to register his dissent. However, Tejashwi Yadav had met him in the hospital to persuade him to stay. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United termed Singh’s decision as the “right” one. Over a question over whether there was a possibility of Singh joining the JDU, JDU spokesman Ajay Alok had said: “Any party would welcome a big leader like him.” Singh was widely regarded as an expert in the rural and agricultural landscape of the country and is credited with the conceptualisation and implementation of the NREGA (National Rural Guarantee Employment) Act, NDTV reported.