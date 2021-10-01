Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, Other Cong MLAs to Join TMC Soon

Speculation regarding Sangma's possible induction to the TMC started about two weeks ago, when a host of leaders from Meghalaya visited Kolkata.

While it was reported that Sangma met TMC MP and party's general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee on 21 September. However, party sources say that the two are yet to have a meeting.

Thereafter, it was reported that Sangma refused the TMC's offer and will launch his own party.

TMC sources, however, confirm that negotiations with Sangma and other Meghalaya leaders took place in Kolkata over 20 and 21 September.

Sangma is expected to make the announcement after an internal meeting on Friday, 1 October.

Meghalaya is going to polls in 2023, and is scheduled to have bypolls in three assembly constituencies on 30 October.

A team from the TMC is expected to reach the state shortly.

If Sangma joins the TMC, it will be the next state in its plan to expand nationally after the party set up units in Tripura and Goa, while talks are also on in Assam.

Earlier this week, former Goa Chief Minister and a Congress leader for over 40 years, Luizinho Faleiro, joined the TMC as well. The party also launched its formal campaign for the 2022 Goa elections.