‘Hoping for Fair Elections’: Says BJP as Voting Begins at Bhabanipur
The votes will be counted on 3 October, while the voting will continue till 6 pm on Thursday, 30 September.
Polling began for the by-election to the Bhabanipur seat at 7 am on Thursday, 30 September, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the polls and needs to win and become an MLA in order to remain the chief minister of West Bengal.
The polling started amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 measures, officials said.
Apart from south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, the by-polls are being held in Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district following the death of two candidates, with a total of 6,97,164 voters eligible to exercise their vote, NDTV reported.
Banerjee had earlier lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections.
The Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces in the three constituencies, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone, officials were quoted as saying.
Moreover, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have also been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.
BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibrewal, said, “We're hoping for fair elections. Security deployment is very important. I will visit polling booths in the area today. The state government is in fear right now”, news agency ANI reported.
