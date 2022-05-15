Five Factors That Led to Biplab Deb’s Resignation as Tripura CM

From the beginning of his tenure, Biplab Deb loved courting controversies. Mind you, he did lead the BJP to victory in 2018 elections and since then he has always been projected as a people’s favourite. From claiming that the internet existed during Mahabharata times to saying that mechanical engineers should not become CM, Deb had a penchant for saying things that did not always make sense. The worst was in 2021 when he ‘revealed’ that the former BJP national president Amit Shah planned to establish a BJP government in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Nepal during a party programme.

Deb had said that Shah, during his visit to Tripura, said that he plans to establish the party in neighbouring countries after winning in most of the states in India.