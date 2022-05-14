BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb Tenders Resignation as Chief Minster of Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday, 14 May tendered his resignation to the Governor, news agency PTI reported.
The resignation comes amid reports of a rift between him and Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma.
The resignation comes just a day after Deb met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Taking to Twitter, Deb had said: "Honoured to meet Home Minister of India Adarniya Shri @AmitShah ji at New Delhi today. We had in-depth deliberations regarding development works and organization (sic)."
