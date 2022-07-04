FIR in Chhattisgarh Against BJP MPs for Fake Rahul Gandhi Video: Congress

The Congress has also lodged complaints against them in Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Khera and the party's social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate told reporters.

The complaints follow Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh writing to BJP president J P Nadda to say the party should initiate action against its leaders for spreading fake news against Rahul Gandhi and get the doctored video removed from their Twitter timelines.

Shrinate accused Rathore of sedition. If an attempt is made by a former Union minister to spread fake news with the intention of disturbing communal harmony in the country, it amounts to sedition, she alleged.