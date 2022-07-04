Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Kashmiri Hindus Questioning Rahul Gandhi

Fact-check : An old and unrelated video of a woman narrating the plight of Kashmiris since the lockdown to Rahul Gandhi was shared with a false narrative.
A video, showing a woman angrily speaking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and getting teary eyed, is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows a Kashmiri Hindus living abroad asking Gandhi why he opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir related issues.
The video was shot inside the airplane, when Gandhi was on en route to Delhi. This woman stepped up to speak to Gandhi about the situation of the Kashmiris living under a lockdown that was imposed in Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370.
CLAIM
The caption with the viral posts say, "Kashmiri Hindus living abroad surrounded @RahulGandhi while travelling in an airplane and asked why he opposed @narendramodi on #Kashmir issues. (sic)"
An archive version of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a keyword search, we came across several news reports from August 2019, which carried this video.
As per a report in Scroll, the incident took place when Gandhi was on his way back to New Delhi after he was not allowed to enter Srinagar on 24 August 2019.
The article from August 2019 mentioned about the video.
The report added that a woman spoke about how the lockdown imposed in Kashmir from 5 August post abrogation of Article 370 has affected the people living there.
The video was also shared by the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 25 August 2019.
She also took a dig at the centre's decision to revoke Article 370 in Kashmir leading to a lockdown.
Clearly, an old and unrelated video of a woman narrating the plight of Kashmiris since the lockdown to Rahul Gandhi was shared with a false narrative.
