Clashes Amid Farmers Protest: Delhi Police Books Unknown People

The police have listed rioting and damage to government property among the charges.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against unknown people at the Alipur police station after clashes broke out between the protesting farmers and the police on Friday, 27 November, at Singhu border in which public property was damaged.



The police have listed rioting and damage to government property among the charges. Three policemen also sustained injuries, one of whom was allegedly attacked with a sword, reported NDTV.



On Friday, heavy security was deployed at Singhu border to maintain law and order, in view of the protests organised by different farmers' unions against the recently passed farm laws.

“Four police personnel were injured while controlling the violent protesters, while two government vehicles and one private bus were also damaged. A case for destruction of public property has been registered,” IANS quoted Gaurav Sharma, DCP, Outer North Delhi as saying.

According to the police, at about 12:15 pm, the protesters became violent and tried to enter into Delhi in large numbers, reported IANS. In the complaint, the police have alleged that the Delhi police resorted to firing tear gas to stop the farmers from crossing the Singhu border, and to control the crowd.



Multiple tear gas shells were fired after the farmers approached the barricades set up by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border.



Charges under multiple sections of the law have been filed. The charges also include use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his/her duty and rioting with a deadly weapon, reported NDTV.

A report has also been filed under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The police said that necessary minimum force was used by the staff to resist the protesters from entering Delhi, as large public gatherings are prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported IANS.

200 Farmers Booked by Kaithal Police

Meanwhile, around 200 farmers have been booked by Kaithal police under multiple sections of the IPC for allegedly violating the prohibitory orders and damaging the public property while marching towards Delhi through Haryana-Punjab border, reported Hindustan Times. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the newly enacted three farm laws. Farmers and police have clashed in Delhi and Haryana over the past few days. Farmer Union leaders and the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will meet for the second round of talks on Tuesday in the national capital.