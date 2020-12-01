Agriculture Minister Invites Farmer Union Leaders for Talks Today

The minister cited the cold and COVID-19 as reasons for preponing the talks by two days. The Quint Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. | (Photo: IANS) India The minister cited the cold and COVID-19 as reasons for preponing the talks by two days.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited leaders of the farmers' organisation, who have been protesting against three farm laws, for talks on Tuesday, 1 December, at 3 pm at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. “We decided to conduct the next round of talks on 3 December, but the farmers continued their protests and with the COVID-19 situation and winters, we that the talks should be held earlier,” ANI quoted Tomar as saying.

Tomar also stated that the farmers have misunderstood the newly enacted three laws, hence the government is ready to talk with the Kisan Unions, who were present in the first round of meeting with the Centre, news agency ANI reported.

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has also written to representatives of 32 farmer unions, including the Krantikari Kisan Union, Jammuhari Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (Dakauda), Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Kriti Kisan Union and Punjab Kisan Union, inviting them for discussion on 1 December, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Sukhvinder Sabhran, Joint Secretary of Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee in Delhi told ANI that the government has invited only 32 farmer groups for the discussion out of 500 groups in the country.



“We won't be going for talks till all groups are called,” Sabhran was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 27 November, said, “The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers.” He said, “If farmers’ unions want to hold discussions before 3 December, then I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to the designated place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day.”

Blaming the Opposition for the farmer protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 30 November, said that the new farm laws will empower farmers and give them legal protection and blamed the Opposition for rumour-mongering and misleading the farmers. PM Modi further blamed the previous governments for allegedly not fulfilling the promises made to the farmers.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana camp at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari are protesting protest against the Centre’s farm laws.