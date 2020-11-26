Icon of Farmers’ Protest: Man Who Jumped to Stop Water Cannon

The video of Navdeep jumping after turning off the water cannon has now gone viral. Aditya Menon Navdeep Singh, a farmer, jumped on top of Varun - the water cannon vehicle - and turned off the tap. | (Kamran Akhter/The Quint) Politics The video of Navdeep jumping after turning off the water cannon has now gone viral.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana protesting against the Narendra Modi government's farm laws had to face heavy police and paramilitary deployment, water cannons, barricades and detentions in their march towards Delhi. Despite the obstacles, many farmers managed to continue marching on. Several images became representative of the resilience of the protesting farmers - from an elderly woman protester from Punjab marching on foot to two farmers braving water cannons on the road. But one video that has now become iconic is that of a young protester named Navdeep Singh, jumping on top of Varun - the Vehicle Mounted Water Cannon - and turning the tap off, in the process helping several protesting farmers who were being targetted by it.

This incident is said to have taken place near Kurukshetra. In the video, Navdeep can be seen climbing on top of the water cannon truck, turning off the tap, and then jumping back on a tractor trolley.

‘Protesters’ Commitment Gave Me Courage’

Navdeep, a Sikh from Ambala district, is a graduate and was protesting along with farmers from over 250 villages. "I was a studious child, never did these kind of things like climbing and jumping. But the bravery shown by protesters gave my courage," he told Punjabi Lok channel. Narrating how he climbed on top of the truck, he said, "I climbed from a tractor trolley on to the truck and reached the tap. I turned it off, but soon a policeman also climbed chasing me. But by that time, brother brought his tractor near and I jumped on it". He says that the police did hit him on the feet with sticks but has no anger towards them.

“Police are only doing their job, they are also sons of farmers”