Farmer Protest Turns Violent as Police Fires Tear Gas Near Ambala

Farmers affiliated to 33 organisations part of UFF – an all-India body of 470+ farmers’ unions – are protesting. The Quint Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards Delhi to continue their protest against the three contentious farm laws. | (Photo: PTI) India Farmers affiliated to 33 organisations part of UFF – an all-India body of 470+ farmers’ unions – are protesting.

Angry farmers at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana), threw away police barricades into the river, pelted stones, and continued to protest as police stopped them from proceeding to Delhi. The police resorted to using tear gas and water cannon on the farmers. Meanwhile, at the Singhu border, the Delhi Police stationed trucks filled with sand to stop the movement of tractors driven by farmers, police told the news agency PTI. Police also said that the border has not been sealed but they are checking all vehicles entering the national capital. Amid tight security on Thursday, 26 November, over two lakh farmers and members of trade unions from Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have called for ‘Delhi Chalo’, a two-day march, to protest against three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September. The Delhi government has denied permission for any rallies, and massive security arrangements have been made at the Delhi-Haryana border. The farmers affiliated to 33 organisations are part of the United Farmers Front, an all-India body of over 470 farmers' unions that will participate in the indefinite protest in Delhi from 26 November, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, a major scuffle between the farmers and the police broke out at the Shambhu border near Ambala city when the farmers broke the blockades and managed to proceed to Delhi for staging a demonstration, reported news agency IANS. Despite the use of water cannons, the protesting farmers, comprising men and women – both young and old – and school and college students riding tractor-trailers, cars and motorcycles, managed to enter Haryana from Punjab.

‘Holding Peaceful Demonstrations a Constitutional Right’: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right. “Instead of withdrawing the farm bills (now laws), farmers are being prevented from holding a peaceful demonstration, water cannon being used on them,” tweeted Kejriwal in Hindi.

Delhi metro services to and from the National Capital Region (NCR) will be restricted on Thursday till 2 pm in view of the situation.

The Delhi Police tweeted earlier on Wednesday saying all the requests received from various farmer organisations have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers. "Please cooperate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law," its tweet read. Delhi has deployed eight groups of paramilitary forces at the border, especially on Ghazipur border, Chilla border and DND, reported NDTV

Haryana Seals Major Entry Points at Border With Punjab

Delhi Police PRO Dr Eish Singhal told The Indian Express that, “We can’t allow this march due to COVID-19. Protestors and policemen deployed on the road are both are risk. However, we are anticipating protesters at the borders and will conduct intensive checking.” NDTV has reported that Haryana has sealed borders with Punjab on Thursday and Friday, after receiving orders from CM Manohar Lal Khattar. As a preventive step, the Haryana government has sealed all its major entry points along the Punjab border and has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to arrest anyone assembling for the protests. Haryana has also suspended bus service to and from Punjab for the next two days and diverted all traffic from the blocked roads.

Prohibitory orders have been passed to curtail the rallies and security arrangements for barricades, water cannons and riot vehicles have been made to contain the protest. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) has claimed that over two lakh farmers associated with it will enter Haryana.

Nationwide Protests Over Contentious Farm Laws

The Wire reported that at least 100 farm union members, especially in Haryana have already been taken into ‘preventive custody’. Around 500 farmers have been arrested in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Prominent farmer leaders Rishipal Ambawata and P. Ayyakannu have also been placed under house arrest by the administration. A convoy of farmers and anti-farm bill protestors travelling from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi, led by activist Medha Patkar, was stopped near Agra by the Uttar Pradesh authorities, after which Medha Patkar was detained, reported NDTV. Kavitha Kuruganthi, from All India Kisan Sangharsh Committee (AIKSCC), told The Wire that farm union leaders from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are on their way in the hundreds but because lack of public transportation due to coronavirus, many protests are being mobilised locally to show support. She said in Tamil Nadu, 500 local protests will be held to block rail tracks and roads. In Jharkhand, protestors plan to occupy the governor’s house. In Karnataka, ‘Graameen Harthal’, or village strikes will be taking place. In West Bengal also farmers’ unions will be mobilising locally, reported The Wire.

The farmers have equipped themselves to sustain a long protest and have bought ration, wood, quilts and other essentials. "We are ready for the battle, which may last long," said BKU (Ekta-Ugarhan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan to NDTV. The farmers have said do not intend to return till the matter is settled. BKU (Ugrahan) President Joginder Ugrahan said to NDTV, "If we are not allowed to cross Haryana and head towards Delhi on Thursday, our protest destination will be the border points for a week."