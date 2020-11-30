Farmers Protest: MPs From UK & Canada Show Support, Slam Modi Govt

The protest by farmers against the Narendra Modi government's new farm laws have now received the support of a number of politicians outside India as well. A number of leaders from United Kingdom, Canada and the United States expressed their solidarity with farmers and criticised the Modi government’s handling of the protests.

United Kingdom

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi - Labour MP Labour MP from Slough and Shadow Rail Minister Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi tweeted: "It takes a special kind of people to feed those ordered to beat and suppress them. I stand with farmers of the #Punjab and other parts of #India, including our family and friends, who are peacefully protesting against the encroaching privatisation of #FarmersBill2020."

John McDonnell - Labour MP Quote tweeting Dhesi, another Labour MP, John McDonnell from Hayes and Harlington, wrote "I agree with @TanDhesi. This sort of oppressive behaviour against peaceful protesters is unacceptable and tarnishes the reputation of India". Preet Kaur Gill - Labour MP Labour MP from Birmingham Edgbaston and Shadow Secretary for International Development Preet Kaur Gill tweeted, "Shocking scenes from Delhi. Farmers are peacefully protesting over controversial bills that will impact their livelihoods. Water cannons, and tear gas, are being used to silence them." Quote tweeting a story by The Quint, she wrote, "This is no way to treat citizens who are peacefully protesting over the controversial Farmers Bill in India".

Canada

In Canada, the support has come mainly from the the New Democratic Party led by Jagmeet Singh. Jagmeet Singh - Leader, New Democratic Party Singh tweeted: "The violence perpetrated by the Indian govt against farmers peacefully protesting is appalling. I stand in solidarity w/ the farmers from Punjab and across India - and, I call on the Indian govt to engage in peaceful dialogue rather than violence." Jack Harris, MP from St John's East Harris tweeted: "We are shocked to see the Indian government's suppression of farmers protesting new laws which will endanger their livelihood. Instead of using water cannons and tear gas, the Indian government needs to engage in open dialogue with farmers". Andrea Horwath - Leader of Opposition Ontario Leader of Opposition in the Ontario Assembly, Andrea Horwath tweeted: “#IStandWithFarmers in India who are protesting peacefully, as well as their loved ones here in Ontario, who are watching the violent crackdown in horror. Everyone deserves to be able to exercise their democratic rights without fear of state-sanctioned violence.” Gurratan Singh - MPP, Brampton East

Gurratan Singh, who represents Brampton East in the Ontario provincial parliament even spoke about the farmers' protest in the House. "Farmers are under attack in India...That's why I'm asking this house to stand with farmers against these unjust laws by the Indian government".

Kevin Yarde - MPP, Brampton North Kevin Yarde, Member of provincial parliament from Brampton North tweeted: "Treatment of #PunjabFarmers is terrible. They are protesting bills that will impact the lives of so many. Farmers are the backbone of the Punjab they deserve to be treated with dignity. Indian government needs to engage in dialogue with farmers #IStandWithFarmers #BramptonNorth.” Sara Singh - MPP, Brampton Centre MPP from Brampton Centre Sara Singh tweeted: As the granddaughter of a farmer from Punjab, #IStandWithFarmers as they fight to protect their livelihoods & protest harmful legislation.These scenes are deeply concerning.Everyone deserves to be able to exercise their democratic rights without fear of state-sanctioned violence.

United States