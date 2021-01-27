Will Farm Unions’ Tussle With Deep Sidhu, Sidhana Impact Protests?

"Deep Sidhu Murdabad", "Lakha Sidhana Murdabad" were the slogans chanted by a section of the protesting farmers, a day after the tractor rally on 26 January ended in a fiasco at Delhi's Red Fort.

For the farm unions coordinating the protests and negotiating with the government, actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana have emerged as the villains of what happened at the Red Fort. A few other names that often come up are Sikh scholar Sukhpreet Udhoke, singer Bir Singh and Baba Raja Singh.

A slightly different case is that of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and its leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who had announced that his organisation will not adhere to the tractor rally routes decided by the police and insisted on taking out a rally on Delhi's Outer Ring Road.