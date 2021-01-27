Watch: Deep Sidhu Chased by Farmers after Red Fort Controversy

A video of Deep Sidhu has gone viral on social media after the Punjabi celebrity has been embroiled in a controversy for allegedly instigating farmers to break away from the designated route of the tractor rally, and vandalising the Red Fort on Tuesday, 26 January.

In the 1.05 minute clip that’s being widely shared, Sidhu can be seen being confronted by a group of farmers while he was making a video sitting on a tractor. Sidhu then jumps off the tractor and is chased by the farmers, as they hurl abuses at him.