PM Modi To Attend Virtual BRICS Summit Hosted by China; Putin To Also Be Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a virtual summit of the five-nation grouping BRICS this week that is taking place in the backdrop of the geopolitical turmoil triggered by the Russian attack on Ukraine.
The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of the global GDP and 16 percent of the global trade.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are also set to attend the summit.
The summit is also taking place amid the lingering border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh.
It will be interesting to see whether the summit will have a discussion on the Ukraine crisis.
It said the BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries, adding the grouping has regularly called for reform of the multilateral system to make it more representative and inclusive.
It said discussions are also likely on issues like reform of the multilateral system, combating the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic recovery, amongst others.
Last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended a virtual meeting of top security officials of the BRICS nations.
In his address, Doval called for bolstering cooperation against terrorism without any reservations while emphasizing the need for urgent reform of the multilateral system in order to address global issues with credibility, equity and accountability.