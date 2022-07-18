Voting for Prez, Ruckus in Parliament: 10 Developments on Monsoon Session Day 1

The voting for India's next president coincided with the commencement of the Parliament's Monsoon Session on Monday, 18 July.

While the Monsoon Session is expected to go on till 12 August, the presidential polling took place in the Parliament and state legislative Assemblies till 5 pm on Monday. The counting of votes will be held on 21 July.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs cast their votes to elect the 15th president of India, with National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha, as over 60 percent of the votes are expected to be cast in her favour.

Between the voting for India's 15th president and the first day of the Monsoon Session, here are the top 10 developments that transpired in the Parliament today: