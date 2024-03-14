Electoral Bonds Data: Future Gaming, Qwik, Vedanata Among Top 10 Donors

While Future Gaming is owned by Santiago Martin, a lottery king from South India, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering, a company which specialises in building dams and handling hydrocarbon projects, is owned by PV Krishna Reddy and PP Reddy.

Coimbatore-based Future Gaming, which reports a turnover of close to Rs 7,000 crore, has been under investigation for money laundering by the Enforcement Bureau since May 2023.