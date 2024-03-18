Pre-2019 Data on Electoral Bonds: BRS Got Rs 86 Crore Before 2018 Assembly Polls

As per the fresh data made public by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana received electoral bond donations totalling Rs 1,322 crore from 11 October 2018 to 25 July 2023.

The ECI on Sunday, 17 March, released sealed cover documents submitted by various political parties – which also contained information of bonds encashed before 12 April 2019. Until Sunday, data was publicly available only for the period from 12 April 2019 to 24 January 2024.

The new data shows that K Chandrasekhar Rao's party encashed Rs 86 crore worth of electoral bonds from 11 October 2018 to 16 November 2018.