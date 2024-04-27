27 Cases, 1 Notice, No Action: What Did EC Do on Complaints Against PM Modi?

Since 2019, the Opposition parties have registered at least 27 complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of Model Code of Conduct violations.

The EC, however, is yet to take concrete action in any of these cases. Copies of these complaints, seen by The Quint, include allegations of hate speech, using armed forces to seek votes, seeking votes in the name of religion, and using government ministries to prepare speeches for Prime Minister's election rallies among others.

In a first, the Commission, on 25 April, issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda over speeches by its "star campaigner" which might be in the violation of the MCC.

Without naming the Prime Minister, the notice referred to complaints by Congress, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) Liberation as the basis of EC's action.