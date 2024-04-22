Elections 2024: 'No Help From Jal Jeevan Mission Yet, Women Still Fetch Water'

Jal Jeevan Mission: As elections take the centre stage, we are here to take stock of one of the most advertised and popular flagship schemes of the BJP-led government: Jal Jeevan Mission.

Prime Minister Modi has praised the project several times in the past, stating that "what couldn't have been achieved in 70 years, much more work has been done within 7 years."

Launched in August 2019, also known as 'Har Ghar Jal' the aim has been to provide "safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India."

Four and half years later and as we reach closer to being halfway through 2024, how much impact has Jal Jeevan Mission made in rural India? Moreover, has it led to political shift, a change in electoral choices on the ground?

Around 400 kms from the capital of Uttar Pradesh is Mathura, a holy city and a BJP-stronghold, it is also one of the driest cities in the state, receives very low rainfall and has 'khaara'(salty) water.