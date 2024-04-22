BJP Wins Surat Lok Sabha Seat Unopposed; Congress Pick Rejected, Others Withdraw

BJP Candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected as the MP from Surat Lok Sabha constituency after nomination of Congress candidates was rejected by the poll officer.
(Photo: X/@BJP4Gujarat)
"Surat offered the first lotus to make our Narendrabhai the Prime Minister again," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Gujarat unit wrote on X (formerly Twitter), hours after Mukesh Dalal, party's candidate won the Lok Sabha polls unopposed with his opponents out of the fray.
The Congress party, however, has alleged that the BJP's candidate's election is an "attack" on India's democratic values.
"The Election Officer of Surat rejected the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani over discrepancies in verification of signatures of three proposers. On similar grounds, officials reject the nomination of Suresh Padsala, the Congress' substitute candidate from Surat. Congress Party is left without a candidate," alleged Jairam Ramesh, party's General Secretary in-charge of communications.
After nomination of Congress candidate was rejected, other candidates too withdrew their nomination.
Reflecting on the Dalal's election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that what happened in Surat was a step towards "abolition of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution."
"The true face of the dictator is once again in front of the country! Taking away the right of the people to choose their leader is another step towards destroying the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I am saying it again - this is not just an election to form a government, this is an election to save the country, this is an election to protect the Constitution," he wrote on X.
