Election Campaigning Hits Frightening Lows in the World’s Leading Democracies

Is it a case of a public couldn’t-care-less about the niceties and generalities of participative democracy or one of a more compelling narrative winning over the other?
The ‘world’s largest democracy’ i.e., India, and the ‘world’s most powerful democracy’ i.e., the United States, are in the throes of election season. It is testing times for the global ‘Idea of Democracy’ per se, as both democracies have seen a backslide in their proudly liberal traditions and spirit.
Over the last decade, all international indices on the health of Indian Democracy have red-flagged the steady regression by now labelling it from a ‘Flawed Democracy’ (as per The Economist Intelligence Unit) to an ‘Electoral Autocracy’ (as per V-Dem Institute). One of the reports noted gravely that India was “one of the worst autocratisers lately.”
The US democracy that went into the metaphorical intensive care unit on 6th Jan 2020, has fared no better. It too has sunk from a ‘Full Democracy’ to a ‘Flawed Democracy’. The so-called ‘beacon of freedom for the world’ stares at the possible return of an incumbent who is facing 88 criminal charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Elections.
If the political conversations and imaginations in India veer about an opposition-mukt (free) situation – the challenger in the United States openly talks about wanting to be a “dictator for one day”. However, the growing acceptance and traction for such voices clearly suggest that there is indeed a counterintuitive desire for some degree of authoritarianism. The perceived alternatives to such aggressive insistences and assertions are a combination of rote adjectives that include, indecisiveness, meek, cowardly to even ‘sold-out’.
Given that all participants publicly seek to uphold the tenets and values of democracy, it is probably a case ‘Tu Quoque’ technique where even though those who have actually contributed to the backslide of democracy have successfully discredited their opponent’s argument by cherry-picking on facts and figures, to posit an alternative reality. In this surreal alternative reality, the best protection of democracy is surprisingly sought to be provided by those political forces who actually diminish the same.
To make ‘Tu Quoque’ succeed in the heat of electoral campaigning, it is not important to sound either Presidential or Prime Ministerial, in the sense of a classical ‘Statesman’. As a matter of fact, anything that strikes a popular, provocative, and resonating chord amongst the masses - true, untrue, or even knowingly economising with the truth, is par for the course!
Old footage and prints of other leaders (some long gone) are data mined for proving things that they either said (with or without context) or didn’t even say, to stitch a compelling narrative. But the truth or essential facts don’t matter in such times of individual cults, as the vast majority of mesmerised cadres remain wary, unmotivated, and even disdainful to consider questioning the hypothesis or the alternative argument.
One glaring example in the Indian context is the question of how the world views us. Two very divergent views are unabashedly postulated. There is one of a gleaming and unmitigated pride about India’s sudden “arrival” on the world stage, replete with the embellishment of ‘Vishwa Guru’, ‘Akhand Bharat’, ‘Bullet Trains’ etc., and then there is another with India slipping to its lowest rank of 161 out of 180 countries on World Press Freedom Index or ranking of a shocking 111 out of 125 countries on the Global Hunger Index.
The amount of hair-splitting and curation of data points is best exemplified with the example of the status of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – one side has gone to the town about the thumping success of the ‘world’s fifth largest economy’, whereas the other side is talking about the first time that the GDP per capita of India falls below that of Bangladesh! Both sides are factually (statistically) true, but the one with the ‘monopoly of truth’ given the preponderance of institutional, media and decibel rights wins the day!
Trump warned the Americans of the ostensible threat to democracy by insisting, “I don’t think you’re going to have another election in this country, if we don’t win this election … certainly not an election that’s meaningful”. If anyone were to question Trump’s credentials on democracy, they would be subjected to a barrage of expletives like ‘hoax’, ‘fake news’, ‘witch-hunts’ etc.,
The ultimate proof of the pudding in terms of the efficacy of Trump’s audacious rants is the crushing might with which he steamrolled over all other more moderate Republicans like Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis et al, and by the sheer number of American citizenries that truly believes that Trump had actually won the 2020 Presidential elections.
In India we readily attribute discomforting narrative to either ‘WhatApp Universities’, ‘Nagpur’ or alternatively to sources that are castigated as ‘China/Pakistan-funded’, ‘anti-nationals’, ‘Soros-funded’ etc., and the insincere blame-game goes on and on.
Seemingly, both democracies are frenetically discussing individuals (read, cults), enflaming passions, and mired in the victor-takes-all brazenness without a care or concern for the long-term consequences for social harmony and amity. Sadly, it is not the so-called ‘fringe’ that is leading the shameful dance of inelegance, but the leadership of all main parties.
It is a far cry from the inherent graces and dignity of a Barack Obama or a John McCain…..or in our context, from the decidedly gentler times of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Dr Manmohan Singh – each very combative in making their respective partisan cases, yet always mindful of not lowering the civility and dignity of constitutionality (in the Indian case, even of civilisational decency) and restrain of making personalised or unsubstantiated aspersions, vitriol, falsehood, manufactured-outrage and worst of all, fear-mongering and ‘othering’.
As the seemingly forgotten man-of-letters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee once profoundly said, “Governments come and governments go. Parties appear and disappear. But this country should remain and its democracy should remain eternally.” Both the current dispensations (in both countries) and the opposition leadership will do well to reflect and introspect on the implicit wisdom that suggests an immediate and sharp course correction before it is too late. The danger is not just to the two countries but to the ‘Idea of Democracy’.
