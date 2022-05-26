ED Raids Several Locations Linked to Maha Minister Anil Parab in Land Deal Probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday morning, 25 May, conducted raids at multiple locations in Pune and Mumbai linked to Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab.

The searches are being carried out as part of a money-laundering probe against the Shiv Sena leader and others over alleged irregularities in a land deal in the coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

(This is a developing story and it will be updated with more details.)