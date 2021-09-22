Maha Minister Anil Parab Files Defamation Suit Against BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab on Tuesday, September 21, filed a defamation suit against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for allegedly making 'malicious, malafide and defamatory' statements against him, news agency PTI reported.

The Shiv Sena leader approached the Bombay High Court in the matter and demanded monetary damages worth Rs 100 crore.

Last week, Parab's advocate Sushma Singh had sent a legal notice to Somaiya but, owing to the absence of a response, the state minister approached the high court.

Further, Parab has also sought court directions for Somaiya to tender an unconditional apology, accusing him of seeking cheap publicity, PTI reported.

The state minister is also seeking a permanent injunction against the BJP leader, barring him from making or publishing any statement against him in future.