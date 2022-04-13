ED Attaches Properties of Jailed Maha Min Nawab Malik in Money Laundering Case

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider hearing a plea lodged by Malik for his immediate release from prison.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli asked Malik's counsel Kapil Sibal to provide the court documents in this regard, as per a report by PTI.

Arguing on behalf of his client, Sibal said that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was implemented in 2005, whereas the NCP leader was accused of offences allegedly committed before 2000 under the ambit of the act.