Money Laundering Case: Bombay HC Rejects Nawab Malik's Release Application

Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 15 March refused relief to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, rejecting his interim release application in the money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
(Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade)
(This will be updated with more details.)
