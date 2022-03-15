Money Laundering Case: Bombay HC Rejects Nawab Malik's Release Application

The minister had requested the Bombay High Court to release him from custody on 9 March.
Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 15 March refused relief to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, rejecting his interim release application in the money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

