EC Defends Itself, Says States’ Job to Enforce COVID Safety Norms

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday, 27 April, defended itself after being pulled up by the Madras High Court for poor implementation of COVID norms during the elections that has significantly contributed to India’s second wave.
The EC said, “Enforcement of COVID-19 measures is the responsibility assigned to the State Disaster Management Authority (like lockdown, restriction/curtailment on public gatherings, etc) and its officers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”
Hours after chiding the Election Commission and saying it should be ‘booked for murder’ for allowing poll rallies, the Madras High Court in its order stated that at no cost can counting become a catalyst for a further surge.
Compared to the strongly-worded rebuke during the hearing on Monday morning, 26 April, the order seemed milder and accused the Election Commission of "wanton disregard" and "silence" during campaigning carried out without following COVID protocols.
It added that the State Disaster Management Authority didn’t stop public gatherings during this period. It said the EC had directed all to adhere to the COVID norms, and if violated be booked under the DM Act, 2005. The EC clarified that, “On no occasion, the Commission takes over the task of SDMA for enforcement of COVID-19 instructions.”
Putting the blame on the Tamil Nadu government, the EC said the state had “ordered lockdown restrictions in view of COVID second surge (assessment of this is in the domain of NDMA/SDMA or concerned state government only) from 20 April 2021, 16 days after the campaign period was over in the state”.
The EC noted that on 26 February 2021, when it announced the poll in five states and Union Territories, “Fortunately, the second wave of COVID-19 was yet to be fully visible that time.” It clarified that it had submitted to various HCs like Calcutta and Madhya Pradesh that polling was conducted with “good electoral participation with full compliance of norms by all concerned”.
The Commission is in touch with state/UT chief secretaries, health secretaries concerned and the chief electoral officers to ensure that all COVID norms are followed.
The EC has now taken a few important decisions to curb the spread of COVID.
A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, while hearing a plea moved by Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskhar, said:
The minister had petitioned the court seeking direction to the Election Commission to follow a slew of measures in ensuring fairness during the counting of votes on 2 May for Karur constituency, where he had contested the elections as an AIADMK candidate. There were 77 candidates in the fray at Karur constituency.
"We assure you that we will stop counting if we do not find before 2 May a blueprint on how proper maintenance of COVID protocol is assured so that this state does not succumb to the idiosyncrasies any further," the bench said.
Published: 28 Apr 2021,02:57 PM IST