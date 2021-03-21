‘Washing Elders Feet Is Indian Culture’: Sreedharan Slams Critics

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Kerala’s Palakkad for the upcoming Assembly polls, E Sreedharan, responded to criticism he faced when images of voters washing and touching his feet went viral on social media.

Reacting to the criticism, the 88-year-old Sreedharan politician said that the images were clicked when he was welcomed in a traditional way by voters. "It is our Indian tradition. What is wrong with it? They were expressing their respect. They were not worshipping (me),” he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Binoy Viswam criticised Sreedharan and said, "He is saying it is Indian tradition. This is an example of the direction in which the BJP is taking our country, the political system and democratic values," he told reporters.